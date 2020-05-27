Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout Under Fire For Putting 11-Year-Old Son On ‘Very Strict’ Diet!

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout doesn’t need you to get the unsuitable concept about her parenting abilities!

The actuality TV mainstay is talking out after Tuesday evening’s episode shined an unfavorable mild on how she helps preserve the weight-reduction plan of her 11-year-old son Bentley, with some suggesting she’s cultivating critically unhealthy habits for her child.

For those that haven’t been maintaining with the MTV present, Maci’s pre-teen has been taking wrestling classes since “it’s been a great outlet for him” as he copes with household struggles. However, followers had been involved with a scene the place the momma advised her son he has “lost [his] mind” after he requested grilled hen for dinner. Maci defined she’s implementing “a very strict, good, healthy calorie diet” and “lots of water and workouts” that’ll assist Bentley reduce a number of kilos to his desired weight class for the regional competitors. He at present weighs in at about “74-75 pounds,” however desires to get right down to 70.

The younger athlete stated he’s attempting to eat just one,000 energy a day and together with his mother’s assist, he’ll “achieve his goal.” But later in the course of the episode, his father Ryan Edwards and step-mom Mackenzie Edwards voiced concern over the brand new weight-reduction plan routine, with each claiming it may trigger him to be a “late-bloomer” when it comes to his progress.

As we touched on earlier, some followers additionally slammed the 16 & Pregnant alum for being method too arduous on her child! One Instagram person took their frustrations on to Maci’s web page, writing:

“I am normally on the same page with you about so much—but the weight thing… I have a son the same age as Bentley and I could not imagine telling him it is okay to lose weight at his age. He’s a growing boy and his body needs those calories and nutrients. Let him be little. And let him have the damn chocolate milk.”

Another involved critic remarked:

“You are creating an eating disorder in that boy. Shame on your parenting. This episode just makes me so sick. He’s 11. No 11 year old should be on a diet.”

Momma’s Defense!

The 28-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to handle the backlash in a collection of tweets which learn:

“In reference to tonight’s episode-I’ve by no means and can by no means persuade Bentley to ‘cut’ weight. After wrestling his first 2 tournaments within the 75lb class weighing in at 72-he got here to me & stated he needed to wrestle at 70. I advised him that’s high quality, however you WILL NOT ‘cut’ weight. “I will lay out a healthy scheduled diet for u, u can eat salads, grilled chicken, veggies, good carbs-instead of pizza, Doritos & candy bars. Through the season, he decided he didn’t like it—I told him that’s okay! U can go back to usual and wrestle at 75 which is what he did.”

And when one other Twitic argued Bookout had no concept what she was doing, she clapped again letting them know her household’s lengthy historical past with the game:

“I appreciate your input. My brother was a collegiate wrestler so I grew up around the sport and have a bit of knowledge in the sport and healthy weight maintenance.”

Luckily for her, there have been fairly a number of wrestling followers in her replies who backed up the well-known tactic used to shift weight lessons. Granted, Bentley’s age could be what’s so regarding right here, but when HE’s on board with it and their household is approaching his objectives in a wholesome, structured method — it’s really their enterprise! WATCH the total clip (beneath) for extra context on the controversy:

And tell us in case you assume Maci was being too harsh along with her strategy within the feedback part (beneath)!