Teen Mom OG Star Taylor Selfridge Claiming MTV Faked Firing Her Over Racism – After She ALREADY QUIT!

Is Taylor Selfridge setting the record straight? Or desperately trying to save yourself face?

On Tuesday night MTV pulled the Teen Mom OG star’s special and aired an episode of Catfish instead. Shortly afterward they released a statement officially cutting ties with the 25-year-old after having a long relationship which included seasons of Are You The One and Ex On The Beach — all around the racist content of some tweets from 2012.

Photos: Meet The First Black Bachelor!

They told E! News:

“MTV pulled ‘Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special’ from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media. MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice.”

Pretty unequivocal statement, right?

Only… Taylor is calling BS! She’s now claiming she didn’t get fired, despite the pretty public execution MTV just put on.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly on Thursday, saying Taylor is “really upset” with how things were handled. First, she feels betrayed by the network over their denouncement of her “past racist statements” considering they’d already privately moved past them. The source explained:

“She thought her past apologies both on-air and off had been accepted by the network.”

It certainly seemed that way when they showed her being confronted over the old Twitter content — in which she used the N-word and made disparaging comments about Black co-workers — in the past in August 2019, not quite a full year ago. They didn’t fire her then, they just made it a subplot.

But the origin says Taylor was much more struck by the company falsely claiming she was fired:

“She is saddened that MTV made it look like she was fired over these comments when in reality, she made the decision to leave Teen Mom a week ago to give her and her baby privacy.”

You can’t fire her, she quit! Checkmate, MTV!

But in all seriousness, Taylor’s position is that she left Teen Mom for more privacy? And yet she and BF Cory Wharton have a YouTube channel together where they’re considering airing the birth of these baby??

We’re certainly not sure we’re buying this. The first we heard about it was after MTV pulled her special, when the new momma said on her Instagram Stories:

“I made a decision last week never to film the following season of Teen Mom OG with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter. I don’t believe the reality TELEVISION lifestyle benefits me further at this point within my life.”

Gurl, you can’t quit Once they fire you…

Also, it seems Cory didn’t obtain the memo on the PR spin, because in his or her own response to the news headlines he did actually think this was the network’s idea:

“Even though I have no ill-will against MTV, I am disappointed and saddened by their decision.”

Maybe he meant their decision to pretend to have fired his baby momma??

What you think really happened??

[Image via MTV/YouTube.]