Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Says Her Pregnancy Is ‘High Risk’ Because Of Her Weight

Every being pregnant is exclusive — however Kailyn Lowry’s expertise seems to be completely totally different the fourth time round.

The Teen Mom alum is quick approaching her due date and shared some well being updates with followers on the newest episode of her podcast Coffee Convos, which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley. Unlike her earlier three pregnancies, this time she’s been labeled “high risk.” She mentioned:

“I have a ‘high risk doctor’ or whatever. The only reason why I’m high risk at this point is because of my weight, and everything seems to be fine.”

She defined additional:

“I am at the heaviest weight I’ve ever been — before I got pregnant and then obviously now while I’m pregnant. So that’s been a little hard, but also I haven’t had any real complications. Like, I just haven’t. My glucose is good. All my stuff is good. So I went into the doctor today and I saw a new doctor.”

While every part appeared to take a look at for the truth star’s fourth being pregnant, her current well being circumstances could also be what poses an actual drawback. Lowry elaborated:

“I know that I’m anemic and I’ve known that I’m anemic for years, but he was telling me how he wanted to make sure I was taking my iron and I said, ‘Yeah,’ and he told me that with every pregnancy you lose more blood, which is new to me. Why is this the first time that I’m hearing this with baby No. four at over 37 weeks?”

It would appear these issues are one thing her medical doctors ought to be capable to deal with, however the concern is that the 28-year-old had been planning to have a house start. We can see why that may be a pretty choice proper now — coronavirus is making any journey to the hospital really feel rather a lot scarier — nevertheless it doesn’t sound like a house supply is the best choice for the tv character. She continued:

“This is now the third doctor that’s giving me a different reason for why I should be induced instead of home birth. And then on top of it said, ‘Because you’re anemic, because you lose more blood with every baby, we wouldn’t want to see you get a blood transfusion.’”

Lowry is at present anticipating her second little one with ex Chris Lopez (the previous couple share son Lux, 2). She can be mom to Isaac, 10, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Lopez’s identify was lately embroiled in drama Lowry stirred up with co-star Briana de Jesus, who had some selection phrases for her former forged mate:

“You’re a soon to be Mom of four. Isn’t it time to be a role model at all? Anyways, good luck with your baby being born. I hope he’s beautiful and you have a safe delivery. And while you’re delivering, please don’t worry about conversations with Chris I’m not having and have never had. Take care, now, Kail… until the next dramatic thing I’m sure I’ll have to address soon.”

Yikes! Here’s hoping the final days of Kailyn’s being pregnant are drama-free!