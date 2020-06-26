Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus SLAMS Kailyn Lowry Over Father’s Day Drama, Calls Out ‘Three Baby Daddies’!

Holy s**t! Tell us the way you REALLY really feel, Briana DeJesus!!!

The Teen Mom 2 star ripped into actuality TV solid mate Kailyn Lowry after the 2 butted heads over a Father’s Day social media publish that ignited a mini feud and a few SUPER sturdy phrases!

Related: Taylor Selfridge Quit Before She Could Be Fired? Wait, What?!

The drama right here started when the 26-year-old DeJesus shared a pal’s publish that commemorated single motherhood on Father’s Day. As you may see on this collection of Instagram pics capturing the trade (beneath), the unique publish actually rubbed the 28-year-old Lowry the mistaken means, and she or he determined to talk out in favor of Devoin Austin, Briana’s ex and child daddy:

Kailyn took issues a step additional with an accusation her fellow actuality TV mate slid into her ex Chris Lopez‘s DMs, too — and the mixture there set Briana utterly off!!!

Speaking to Champion Daily, DeJesus laid into the Pothead Haircare founder, saying (beneath):

“It has come to my attention that Kail seems to want to be messy and insert herself in my life, yet again, specifically a part of my life she has no part of when I was tagged in a photo that I reposted saying ‘Happy Father’s Day to the single mothers out there who play both roles’ wishing me a ‘happy Father’s Day’ this had NOTHING whatsoever to do with Kail. The fact of the matter is Devoin has never been a ‘full-time Dad’ to Nova regardless of when he tries to step up. Luis [Briana’s other ex] has and continues to be absent in Stella’s life. So, yes, I am doing the job of two. Thank God I have my Mom and my sister to help me out.”

Wow!!!

Beyond simply the Father’s Day publish, although, Briana began to return after Kailyn HARD, too!

DeJesus accused Lowry of enjoying video games and all the time being “hung up and hating” over previous drama between the 2 of them involving Javi Marroquin, including:

“Girl, for someone that says you don’t want anything to do with me, you certainly seem to want to play the game. So you wanna play? Let’s play. You have THREE baby Daddies, one of whom took an INTEREST IN ME while he was still DOING YOU and his current baby Mama. Why are you still hung up on hating me over some old Javi drama? I DO NOT WANT JAVI BACK. He’s all yours! Have him! Enjoy him! But stop trying to fight with me simply for the fact that you’re still bitter about drama that is YEARS old at this point.”

Briana additional continued to push her level house from there, including extra about Lopez and the alleged home violence drama surrounding that entire story.

She completed in a flourish, too, calling out Kailyn together with her last phrases as nicely:

“I DO NOT WANT YOUR MEN. Javi was a mistake but it’s in the past. I’m not stalking your life, I want no part of the men in your life, and I don’t want or seek out drama with you. There’s REAL LIFE problems going on in the world like a pandemic and Black Lives Matter… but it seems you want to continue to throw shade and daggers and start drama. You’re a soon to be Mom of four. Isn’t it time to be a role model at all? Anyways, good luck with your baby being born. I hope he’s beautiful and you have a safe delivery. And while you’re delivering, please don’t worry about conversations with Chris I’m not having and have never had. Take care, now, Kail… until the next dramatic thing I’m sure I’ll have to address soon.”

Yikes!!! Talk about not holding again AT ALL! What do U take into consideration all this, Perezcious readers??? Sound OFF about all the pieces down within the feedback (beneath)!!!