Teen Mom 2 Star Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant With Baby Number 4!

Baby number 4 is on the method for Chelsea Houska!
On Wednesday, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed she is pregnant and anticipating another baby with spouse Cole DeBoer She required to Instagram to share the pleased news, composing:
“One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021 🖤”
Yay! The pleased couple currently shares Watson, 3 and Layne, 1, together and co-parent Aubree, 10, from Houska‘s previous relationship with ex Adam Lind Now, this package of happiness will get here next year to make their cute family total.
See the adorable statement post, including their household names composed on a piece of wood (listed below):
Awww!
DeBoer published the specific very same photo on his account to share the amazing news with fans, composing:
“The Grand Finale! (We Think 😉) Baby #4”
Fellow MTV star Kailyn Lowry, who simply invited her 4th kid, left a caring note of assistance on the couple’s statement:
“This. So happy for y’all!! And I love that you write your story into your home.”
The Teen Mom household simply keeps growing and larger– what a true blessing! Congrats once again to the pleased moms and dads!
