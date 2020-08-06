Teen Mom 2 Star Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant With Baby Number 4!

Baby number 4 is on the method for Chelsea Houska!

On Wednesday, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed she is pregnant and anticipating another baby with spouse Cole DeBoer She required to Instagram to share the pleased news, composing:

“One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021 🖤”

Yay! The pleased couple currently shares Watson, 3 and Layne, 1, together and co-parent Aubree, 10, from Houska‘s previous relationship with ex Adam Lind Now, this package of happiness will get here next year to make their cute family total.

Related: Teen Mom‘s Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth To Baby Number 4!

See the adorable statement post, including their household names composed on a piece of wood (listed below):

Awww!

DeBoer published the specific very same photo on his account to share the amazing news with fans, composing:

“The Grand Finale! (We Think 😉) Baby #4”

Fellow MTV star Kailyn Lowry, who simply invited her 4th kid, left a caring note of assistance on the couple’s statement:

“This. So happy for y’all!! And I love that you write your story into your home.”

The Teen Mom household simply keeps growing and larger– what a true blessing! Congrats once again to the pleased moms and dads!