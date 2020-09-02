Teen Mom 2 Star Briana DeJesus Is ‘Definitely’ Done With Luis Hernandez After He Gave Her An STD! Whoa!

Briana DeJesus is DONE!

The outspoken star of MTV‘s struck program Teen Mom 2 goes all in with some brand-new difficulties in the most recent season to air– consisting of suffering through the consequences of being detected with a sexually sent illness after talking to ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

That’s right; the tenth season, which began on Tuesday night, is going to provide audiences rather a behind-the-scenes check out a side of dating we seldom if ever see on TELEVISION … even MTV …

But together with that, the 26-year-old mom of 2 charming children wishes to stabilize Sexually Transmitted Disease screening– along with share the last verification that she is permanently made withHernandez Girl, thank goodness … we have actually got your back on BOTH counts!

Speaking to People about her experiences on the brand-new season of Teen Mom 2 and in her reality surrounding the program, the no-longer-teen mom– who shares 3-year-old child Stella with Hernandez and has 8-year-old Nova from a previous relationship– got genuine about what audiences can see on air this time around as the program presents this fall: