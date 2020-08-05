Teen accused of Twitter hack pleads not guilty

A Florida teen determined as the mastermind of a plan that acquired control of Twitter accounts of popular political leaders, celebs and innovation magnates pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to numerous counts of scams.

Graham Ivan Clark, 17, is accused of utilizing the pirated Twitter accounts to fraud individuals around the globe out of more than $100,000 in Bitcoin.

He is charged with 17 counts of interactions scams, 11 counts of deceptive usage of individual details, and one count each of arranged scams of more than $5,000 and accessing computer systems or electronic gadgets without authority. The quick hearing in Tampa happened through the video conferencing service Zoom.

Clark is arranged for a bond hearing onWednesday He stays in the Hillsborough County Jail with bail set at $725,000, according to court records.

Clark was arrested on Friday in Tampa, and the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting him as an adult, a press release stated.

Two other males were likewise charged in the case. Mason Sheppard, 19, of Bognor Regis, U.K., and Nima Fazeli, 22, of Orlando were charged individually recently in California federal court.

As part of the prominent security breach, phony tweets were sent on July 15 from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of …

