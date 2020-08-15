Tee times moved up for third round of Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C.– With severe weather condition in the projection, gamers will get an early start on the third round at the Wyndham Championship.

Tournament authorities chose to move up tee time for Saturday at Sedgefield Country Club to prevent inbound storms, with gamers teeing off in between 7-9 a.m. ET in threesomes offNos 1 and 10 tees. A congested leaderboard with 16 gamers separated by 2 shots indicates even playing threesomes will not suffice to get all of the co-leaders together, with Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, Billy Horschel and 2016 champ Si Woo Kim all connected at the top at 10 under.

Golf Channel will live stream its part of the third round starting at 8:45 a.m., with the last trio of Hoge, Kim and Gooch teeing off 15 minutes later on. Horschel will have fun with Harris English and Shane Lowry in the 8:50 a.m. group off the very first tee.

Other significant trios consist of Jordan Spieth with Ryan Armour and Ben Martin (8:50 a.m. offNo 10) while previous champ Webb Simpson chooses Jason Kokrak and Rob Oppenheim at 8:20 a.m. offNo 1, with all 3 gamers 2 shots off the lead at 8 under.

