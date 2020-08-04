Teddy Bridgewater comments on succeeding Cam Newton in Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Teddy Bridgewater # 5 of the New Orleans Saints after their video game versus the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, NorthCarolina (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Teddy Bridgewater understands he has some huge shoes to fill in Carolina.

After the Carolina Panthers employed Matt Rhule far from Baylor University to be their brand-new head coach, there was anticipated to be huge modifications on the lineup. That ended up being apparent after the Panthers signed New Orleans Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million agreement to be their brand-new starter and consequently launched Cam Newton.

Knowing he has some huge shoes to fill, Bridgewater stated on Monday that he’s “honored” to be Newton’s follower in Charlotte, N.C.

“With Cam, it was one of those situations where I understand, as a player, you’re a competitor, you want to get back out there and get an opportunity, that opportunity to show that you’re still this elite guy,” Bridgewater stated,via ESPN “He’s done some fantastic things. He’s clearly among the very best gamers to ever bet this franchise. Everyone around here appreciates him. They speak extremely of him.

” I’m simply honored to be following in the position that he left, to get the chance …