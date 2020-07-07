Teddi Mellencamp’s 5-month-old daughter, Dove, will undergo neurosurgery

‘RHOC’ ALUM KARA KEOUGH POSTS HEARTFELT TRIBUTE FOR EHR LATE SON THREE MONTHS FOLLOWING THE NEWBORN DIED

She shared the news along with a close-up photo of the baby’s face, saying that she’s been “dealing with anxiety” and attempting to decide whether to share her daughter’s diagnosis with the planet.

“Our sweet baby Dove was diagnosed with Lambdoid Craniosynostosis and has to undergo neurosurgery at the end of the month,” wrote Mellencamp. “We are so grateful to have an amazing team of doctors and surgeons who have caught this early and will be working on her.”

Mellencamp said her son Cruz had once experienced torticollis, that causes a baby’s head to tilt downward, and assumed Dove suffered from the exact same condition.

DINA MANZO’S EX ORDERED TO STAY FAR FROM HER FOLLOWING RACKETEERING ARREST: REPORT

“Instead a CT scan showed Lambdoid Craniosynostosis … The recovery is about a week in the hospital and a couple weeks at home with a very high success rate,” she continued.

“So although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be ok. Please keep baby Dove in your prayers and if you have had a child with this same surgery, please let me know below, as I would love any additional insight and support.”

Mellencamp concluded: “Sending [love] to you all.”

A handful of Mellencamp’s “Real Housewives” contemporaries offered support in the comments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Sending you all our love and prayers,” said Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley also posted a handful of loving red heart emojis while Kemsley added a few praying hands.