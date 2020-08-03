Teddi Mellencamp Shares Update On ‘Resilient’ Baby Dove After Neurosurgery: ‘I Am So Grateful’

Teddi Mellencamp simply provided a favorable update on her 5-month-old child following the child’s neurosurgery recently, and we’re so pleased to hear the news!!

As we formerly shared, Dove Arroyave was just recently detected with lambdoid craniosynostosis, which her mother referred to as “a very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis” which “occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth.”

Related: Brandi Glanville Dishes ALL The Dirt On Alleged Denise Richards Affair!

Following the neurosurgery consultation simply a couple of days back, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star required to Instagram on Sunday to share about how her baby lady is holding up. Along with a black and white video of herself and her child listening to Taylor Swift‘s tune Invisible String from the album Folklore, Teddi composed:

“It’s crazy how resilient kids are. Dove is going into Day 4 post neurosurgery with both eyes open. The swelling went down, she passed all her markers and we have been sent home much earlier than expected.”

She concluded (listed below):

“I am so grateful for so many things and feeling really blessed. We love you so much baby Dove and know you are going to live whatever life you dream of. 🕊 #craniosynostosis”

Such terrific news!! We make sure this is …