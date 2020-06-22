Ted Williams warns ‘criminals are taking over’ amid troubling crime surge, calls to defund police

MAJOR U.S. CITIES SEE LETHAL WEEKEND AMID GROWING CALLS TO DEFUND POLICE

“I can tell you it’s as simple as this: The criminals are taking over,” he warned. “Law enforcement officers are really in a pickle these days. They’re scared to do their jobs because if they do their job they may see themselves either arrested or terminated from the police departments in which they serve … this is the reason a lot of the criminals are running wild in these major metropolitan cities.”

Wiliams pointed to a troubling Father’s Day weekend in Chicago that saw 104 people shot, 14 of these fatally, according to Fox 32. Those killed included a 3-year-old and a 13-year-old girl.

In Minneapolis, the town at the middle of the national outrage over George Floyd’s death, one person was killed and 11 the others were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning whilst the New York Post reported Monday that 24 everyone was shot for the reason that city on Saturday alone.

Williams said a remedy to the troubling uptick in crime rests in the hands of local leaders who “have to got to put out clear guidelines that help police officers, and not hinder police officers.”

“When you are making an arrest, so many of these incidents, police officers feel like they have to be very careful not to, come out on camera and all of the sudden lose their job,” he explained. “It’s a very dynamic mess that’s going on in this country.”

Turning to a pair of shootings in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone (CHOP) that left one dead and two the others wounded, Williams urged city officials to intensify and “do their job.”

” You cannot have a functioning society without police,” that he emphasized. “The police department in Seattle needs to do their job. City officials in Seattle need to do their job. And that is to allow police officers to go in there and take over of the zone.”

