Ted Williams on Atlanta chaos: Riots and low police morale a ‘dangerous concoction’

“As you know, the chief of police today has decided to step down, somebody else has taken the chief’s place. I don’t know who that is, but I’m sure that the men and women on a police department are cognizant of what is taking place,” Williams said.

“And there is some question, I’m sure, on their minds as to why the chief of police stepped down,” Williams continued. “So therefore, you’ve got a morale situation and it’s a dangerous concoction where you’ve got a morale situation, you’ve got rioters and probably protesters out there … without a leader. That’s that’s a very dangerous concoction.”

ATLANTA LAW ENFORCEMENT CHIEF RESIGNS AMID REPERCUSSION OVER DEADLY SHOOTING ASSOCIATED WITH BLACK MAN

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms stated Saturday that will city police chief Erika Shields experienced submitted the woman resignation simply hours following the fatal taking pictures Brooks, a black person, who fought with police during a sobriety analyze.

Williams also belittled the gran for talking out and calling for typically the officer active in the shooting to get fired, stating fault we hadn’t yet recently been determined.

Authorities sustain that Brooks grabbed a good officer’s stun gun and ran from it. During a news meeting, Bottoms stated she failed to think the usage of deadly pressure was justified and that will she asked for the police officer involved become fired.

“I wish that the mayor would have put this officer on administrative leave, that she would not have spoken out and said that the officer had acted in a wrong manner,” Williams said. “I wish she would have waited for a report because the question is, did the officer act reasonable under the circumstances in which he was faced. So that is, the jury is clearly still out on that and an investigation clearly is ensuing to make that determination.”

CLICK RIGHT HERE TO GET THE MONK NEWS APP

The Georgia Bureau regarding Investigation (GBI), which is checking out the taking pictures, said typically the deadly conflict started along with officers addressing a problem that a man had been sleeping within a automobile blocking a restaurant drive-thru side of the road. The GBI said Brooks failed a field sobriety test and then ignored officers’ efforts to police arrest him.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman and Dom Calicchio contributed to the report.