Ted Wheeler becomes latest liberal mayor spurned by protesters

PORTLAND MAYOR TEAR-GASSED BY FEDERAL AGENTS, RIOT STATED

However, while some protesters were responsive to his existence, numerous others heckled and booed him, challenging his rejection to back a few of their needs such as eliminating the cops, and for the Portland Police’s (for which he is a commissioner) usage of tear gas and other approaches to close down riots.

“F— Ted Wheeler,” one protester shouted, according to video published by a press reporter. “He doesn’t get to speak, he’s a f—ing fascist. F— Ted Wheeler.”

At another point, an uneasy crowd consisted of a protester calling him a “f—ing a–hole” while others shouted “Tear gas Ted has got to go.”

Later, when he stated he would not dedicate to eliminating the Portland cops, the crowd booed, screamed “f— you” and informed him to “get the f— out” and cautioned ominously: “Your house next.”

New York Times reporter Mike Baker, who taped a number of the scenes on electronic camera, reported that as Wheeler suffered the results of tear gas, one protester asked “How does it feel, Teddy?” Baker reported that others tossed bottles and other items at Wheeler.

Scenes degenerated and Wheeler was later on shuttled to a structure by his security group, who needed to scuffle with protesters who got in Wheeler’s face, screamed curs and kicked at the door, which his security group had a hard time to close.

“F— you. F—ing p—ies,” members of the crowd screamed, in video posted by Baker, after another member screamed, “See you tomorrow night, huh?”

But Wheeler isn’t the only mayor to have actually dealt with a reaction from protesters, in spite of their compassions towards them.

Jacob Frey

Minneapolis’ Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey was booed out of a demonstration in June after declining to back contacts us to defund the Minneapolis Police Department.

Frey signed up with those showing in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who passed away in cops custody, and wound up challenged by demonstration leaders about whether he would support eliminating or defunding the cops.

He informed them he has “been coming to grips with my own brokenness in this situation” and assured to revamp “a systemic racist system.” He stated the “police union needs to be put in its place” with cops practices remodelled.

But as protesters grew upset at his response, the unknown leader required a “yes or no” response, stating: “We don’t want no more police.”

“I do not support the full abolition of the Minneapolis Police Department,” Frey stated, in video published online from the scene.

“Alright, then get the f— out of here,” the leader screamed at him. “Go.”

“Go home Jacob, go home,” the demonstrators chewed out the mayor, as others booed and shouted “Shame, shame, shame.”

Bill de Blasio

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is understood for his left-wing leanings, and has actually backed and acted upon calls to partly defund and dramatically reform the cops.

But at a George Floyd rally in June, he was booed off phase and had protesters turn their backs on him as he attempted to speak.

“F— the mayor’s curfew!” some yelled, according to The New York Post.

The heckling was so extreme, the Post reported, the mayor kept his look brief and after that was no longer seen on the phase.

“Black lives matter in New York,” the mayor stated at one point.

“Not to you!” one heckler reacted.