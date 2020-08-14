‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis on how he created the titular character: ‘What do you wear?’

The previous “SNL” star informed Fox News he drew motivation from real-life coach Jim Harbaugh

“The wardrobe that he wears is very simple, modeled after a great guy, a great coach named Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan. A fella I got to meet a few years back,” he discussed.

Sudeikis joked, “I remember texting him and asking him, ‘What do you wear? What do you wear to games?’ And he broke it down.” He likewise appreciates Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola

The series was shot on the Crystal Palace’s training premises in Beckenham, England, and they even had a couple of friendly confrontations with the group.

Sudeikis co-created the series together with Bill Lawrence, understood for his previous series “Scrubs,” “Cougar Town” and “Spin City.”

“I hope people are left hopeful and optimistic by [the show] in a time when maybe not everything seems that way,” Lawrence stated. “This show has some heart and ups and downs.”

Sudeikis concurred, “Every single day minute to minute, we all have the opportunity to be the best versions of ourselves or be the worst versions of ourselves and sports just puts a spotlight on all of that.”