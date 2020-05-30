Ted Cruz on Floyd’s death, riots: ‘The law should apply fairly and uniform for everyone’

“Mr. Floyd has, he is handcuffed, he’s clearly incapacitated. He’s begging for his life. And what we saw was wrong,” Cruz mentioned. “There’s no legitimate law enforcement purpose for what we saw right there.”

TWO MINNEAPOLIS COPS CAUGHT ON GEORGE FLOYD TAPE HAVE HISTORY OF CONDUCT COMPLAINTS

“But it was clearly police brutality and it was not conduct we expect of any officer,” Cruz mentioned.

A mobile phone video that went viral reveals Floyd mendacity on the street together with his head turned to the aspect, and he doesn’t seem like resisting. Officer Derek Chauvin has his knee pressed to the again of Floyd’s neck for a number of minutes as Floyd is seen gasping for air and begging Chauvin to cease. He doesn’t. Bystanders are additionally heard shouting at Chauvin to take his knee off Floyd’s neck.

Chauvin has since been fired, arrested and charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter. Three different officers had been fired and might face expenses as effectively, authorities have mentioned.

Cruz additionally commented on the riots in Minneapolis and protests which are taking place nationwide, calling the violence “unacceptable.”

“And one of the reasons, sadly, that we are seeing this this violence and this rioting is that you have a lot of demagogues that want to use this incident of clear abuse by one police officer and they want to use it to paint every police officer is corrupt and racist,” Cruz mentioned. “And most police officers heroically risk their lives to protect the communities they’re in, often minority communities. And and for everyone that is stirring up racial division and engaging in violence and looting, that is completely unacceptable.”

The senator added that the law should be utilized “fairly.”

“Violence and criminal conduct is unacceptable, whether it is committed by a mob in rage or whether it’s committed by a police officer who’s breaking the law,” Cruz mentioned. The law should apply fairly and uniform for everybody.”

Fox News’ Caitlan McFall contributed to this report.