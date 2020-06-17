Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson slam Google for cautioning The Federalist

Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson would be the latest to slam Google over its threat to demonetize The Federalist, a right-wing news outlet, over reader comments on its stories, amid growing criticism and concern over simply how much power the business has within the media.

The row began by having an NBC story which claimed that its reporting prompted Google to do something. NBC said it gave Google a written report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a British think tank that flagged that The Federalist and nine other web sites for ‘racist’ content.

The think tank flagged that The Federalist had used a ‘black crime’ tag to categorize content. It also flagged a story where a journalist claimed the media was ‘lying’ by reporting that white supremacists were involved in looting. It specifically singled out CNN and the New York Times.

ZeroHedge, a blog, was also flagged and has been demonetized.

In the NBC story, a Google spokeswoman was quoted by NBC as saying it had ‘removed both sites’ capability to monetize’. The NBC journalist who wrote the piece, Adele-Momoko Fraser, also thanked the think-tank for its ‘collaboration’ a while later in a since-deleted tweet.

However later, Google said it had never demonetized The Federalist – which is run by Meghan McCain’s husband – and that it got connected to address something in the website’s comments section that violated standards.

Now that the comments section has been removed, Google said, the problem was ‘addressed’.

Many now fear the company is censoring right-wing or conservative outlets for content it might disagree with by threatening to cripple their revenues by pulling adverts.

Sen. Ted Cruz took on Google and its CEO Sundar Pichai for allegedly trying to ‘censor’ media by threatening to pull ads on content they disagreed with

Ted Cruz is demanding records from Google which connect with its threat that it may defund The Federalist

In a letter to Google on Monday night, Sen. Ted Cruz said Google’s actions ‘raise serious concerns it is abusing its monopoly power in an effort to censor political speech with which it disagrees’.

Cruz is now demanding that Google turn over all correspondence it had with NBC, the think tank and all communications between staff about The Federalist.

‘Google seems a lot more than happy to play this censorship role by trying to break the financial back of a media publication with which it disagrees.

‘Whether or not one will abide by this characterization, destroying the publisher’s capability to use advertising to reach willing readers ought to be wholly beyond the pale,’ Cruz continued.

Tucker Carlson said Google was the ‘chief threat to your liberties’ and says the headlines industry is forced to ‘obey’ its rules and preferences or risk being bankrupt

He said it was indicative of the ‘bigger problem’ that ‘the culture of free speech in this country is under attack.’

‘Google is helping lead the charge,’ he continued.

Carlson, on his Fox News show, echoed Cruz’s sentiments. He said Google was the ‘chief threat to liberties’.

‘Most media companies are dependent on Google, who will get a grip on 70 % of all internet marketing.

‘So if you’re in the news business, you obey Google.

‘When Google tells you to take action, you get it done. You haven’t any choice.

‘They can bankrupt you in a minute and they will. In all of history, no single entity is ever endured more get a grip on over information than Google does today.

‘So if you’re concerned about the concentration of power in the hands of a few unaccountable actors, and you quite definitely should be, no body has more unchecked power than Google does,’ he said.

Google tweeted that it had told The Federalist to remove the comment section after some content posted there violated its policies, without specifying what the offensive comments were

Meghan McCain, whose husband runs The Federalist, tweeted on Tuesday night: ‘Google is now trafficking in digital fascism. How soon until all conservative speech and publications are completely barred?’

Donald Trump Jr. said the organization was attempting to have it ‘both ways’ by on usually the one hand seemingly trying to hold The Federalist accountable for comments posted on its site while shirking responsibility for what appears by itself search results page – a thing that has recently been called in to question by the president as tech giants’ method of getting out of being sued.

The Federalist is run by Meghan McCain’s husband Ben Domenech

Their decision to demonetize ZeroHedge probably will annihilate whatever revenue it made and is the most dramatic step Google has brought in stripping sites of these ability to earn money through adverts.

The company has in the past been accused of promoting left-wing sites over right-wing counterparts but insists its algorithms are impartial.

The report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate that was fond of NBC cited ten internet sites including Brietbart and The Gateway Pundit, two other well-known conservative websites.

The ten websites flagged were American Greatness, Moonbattery, American Thinker, Big League Politics, Zero Hedge, WND, The Washington Standard, Gateway Pundit, Breitbart and The Federalist. Google refused to say whether any of the other sites have been demonetized.

The think-tank piece flagged two articles by ZeroHedge.

One was said the movement was a ‘George Soros astroturf campaign for leftists and their agenda to reshape the fabric of American society.’

The other said it was ‘practically a revolutionary operative of the CIA via Soros’.

The Federalist’s violations, according to the think tank, were the ‘black crime’ tag, under which stories appeared, and a write-up alleging the media had lied.

Meghan McCain’s husband runs The Federalist. She tweeted that the company was trafficking ‘in digital fascism’

Donald Trump Jr. piled into the debate, saying big tech ‘wants to have it both ways’

NBC gave Google this report by way of a British think tank that listed 10 websites and claimed they certainly were racist within their coverage of the protests. Google now insists it had nothing in connection with the report and was over the comments section, despite a spokesman earlier saying the site have been defunded

BRITISH NBC JOURNALIST THANKS BRITISH THINK-TANK FOR ‘COLLABORATING’ TO DEFUND RIGHT-WING SITES Adele Momoko-Fraser The NBC journalist who wrote the piece which initially did actually prompt Google’s decision to defund ZeroHedge and to caution The Federalist is Adele Momoko-Fraser. She quoted a Google spokeswoman who said both ZeroHedge and The Federalist have been stripped of these ability to monetize. Momoko-Fraser has worked with NBC in London for six months. Before that, she worked for British TV networks Channel 4 and Sky, but her journalism experience is brief. She graduated with a Masters in Journalism from City University in London in 2018 and before that, obtained an undergraduate degree in Politics and International Relations from the University of Bristol. Her work for NBC’S Verification Center, a lot of which she’s got shared on Instagram, includes debunking COVID-19 conspiracy theorists. It’s unclear whether she sought after the think-tank report or if they pitched it to her, but she took it to Google. NBC told DailyMail.com on Wednesday that she was asking for the business’s comment and was not ‘collaborate or purposely attempt to get these sited demonetized.’ After Google responded saying it had stripped web sites of their capability to make money, Momoko-Fraser tweeted the NBC story and celebrated it. She thanked The for Countering Digital Hate for ‘collaborating’ and used the hashtag BlackLivesMatter. She was slammed for her terminology, with some accusing her and the center of silencing free speech. Momoko-Fraser then tweeted again: ‘To clarify this earlier tweet, we obtained this research exclusively from @SFFakeNews but we failed to collaborate on the research it self.’

That story, published on June 3, read: ‘Over the weekend we were told, for example, that the looting and violence had been instigated maybe not by left-wing anarchists and antifa groups but by the media’s favorite villains: white supremacists.

‘CNN, whose Atlanta offices were vandalized Friday, went on and on—without a shred of evidence to back it up—about how white supremacists might be infiltrating the protests and stirring up trouble.

‘The New York Times, in a report that even quoted a senior police official in New York City saying outside anarchist groups were coordinating mayhem prior to the protests began, nevertheless veered into a long aside about how exactly far-right “accelerationists” were hoping the unrest would result in a long-sought second civil war.

‘By Monday, no one was talking about the white supremacist agitators anymore. The media had managed to move on to better, more plausible lies.’

That story remains online nevertheless the ‘black crime tag’ has been removed.

NBC suggested that it supplying the are accountable to Google was what prompted Google then contacting The Federalist.

‘We have strict publisher policies that govern the content adverts can operate on and explicitly prohibit derogatory content that promotes hatred, intolerance, violence or discrimination based on race from monetizing.

‘When a page or site violates our policies, we act. In this case, we’ve removed both sites’ capability to monetize with Google,’ a spokeswoman said.

But the company later tweeted: ‘The Federalist was never demonetized.

‘We worked with them to address dilemmas on their site related to the comments section.’

Ben Domenech, The Federalist publisher and McCain’s husband, declined to comment when approached by DailyMail.com on Tuesday afternoon.

The move may be the latest in efforts by tech businesses to crack down on content it deems inappropriate that most of the time, comes from conservatives.

A poignant recent example was Twitter censoring President Trump’s tweet concerning the Minneapolis protests, where that he said: ‘When the looting starts, the shooting starts.’

The decision prompted Trump to sign an executive order targeting social media marketing giants.

‘A small handful of social media marketing monopolies controls a vast part of all public and private communications in the United States.

‘They’ve had unchecked capacity to censor, restrict, edit, shape, hide, alter, virtually any type of communication between private citizens and large public audiences,’ that he said during the time.

British charity behind Google’s demonetization threats to American internet sites is now collecting donations to ‘stop fake news’ and wants TEN US websites to be stripped of ad-power

