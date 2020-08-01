Ted Cheeseman defeated Sam Eggington on points after classic clash at Fight Camp | Boxing News





Ted Cheeseman declared a consentaneous choice win over Sam Eggington

Ted Cheeseman restored his profession with a valuable points success over Sam Eggington following an out of breath super-welterweight fight at Fight Camp.

The Bermondsey fighter had actually lacked a win in 3 battles throughout a headache spell, however edged out Eggington with ratings of 116-113, 116-113 and 115-114 after an extremely amusing encounter.

The punch output was naturally high in the opener, with Eggington dumping hooks from close quarters, while Cheeseman addressed with a sharp right-hand man.

Eggington stopped working to hearken this caution and was wobbled by another straight right from Cheeseman, who followed up with a barrage of punches that required the Stourbridge male to hold up against a second-round storm.