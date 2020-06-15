Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price and Key Specifications Revealed

Tecno Spark Power 2 is launching in India on June 17. The company has started teasing the arrival of the telephone, confirming a few key details of the phone as well. A separate Flipkart page has also been spotted, and it reveals the pricing of the telephone, alongside additional information of the upcoming smartphone. The Tecno Spark Power 2 is said to include stereo sound speakers and quad rear cameras at the back. The phone will succeed the Tecno Spark Power that has been launched in India a year ago in November.

The teaser shared by the official Tecno Mobile India Twitter account confirms that the Tecno Spark Power 2 is launching in India on Wednesday, June 17 at 12pm (noon) IST. The teaser video also confirms that the telephone will go on sale on Flipkart and claims that 10 minutes of charging offer 3 hours of battery life. The hashtag #BestBatterySmartphone has been used indicating that the Tecno Spark Power 2 may will include a large battery and offer fast charging support aswell. A dedicated page on Flipkart app and website in addition has gone live and the app listing reveals that the Tecno Spark 2 will be costing Rs. 9,999 in India.

The Flipkart page reiterates that the phone will launch this Wednesday at 12pm (noon) IST. It also teases that the Tecno Spark Power 2 lasts for up to four days on just one charge and is teased to come in Black and Green shades. The phone’s bottom edge houses a speaker grille, the USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone has frontal stereo sound speakers aswell, and the teaser page suggests that the Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with a waterdrop-style notch.

At the back, the telephone is said to have quad rear cameras placed in a straight line. The company teases ‘the giant is coming’ hinting at a big display size and battery. To recall, the Tecno Spark Power launched a year ago came with a 6,000mAh battery, and the successor should introduce a similar large battery, or even bigger.

All technical and offer information on the Tecno Spark Power 2 ought to be known on the day of launch.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the very best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.