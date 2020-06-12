Tecno Spark Power 2 arriving in India next week for under $130

After unveiling the Spark 5 budget smartphone last month, Tecno is defined to add yet another member to the Spark series, dubbed Tecno Spark Power 2.

This information concerns us from the reliable source, who said the Spark Power 2 will be priced under INR10,000 ($130/115) and will launch in India next week. There’s no official word from Tecno yet concerning the Spark Power 2, but our source tells us that the smartphone will undoubtedly be available exclusively on Flipkart.







Tecno Spark 5

Details are scarce concerning the Spark Power 2 today, but we don’t have to wait too long because the official announcement will happen some time next week.