Tecno Spark Go 2020 announced: 6.52″ display, 5,000 mAh battery, and Android 10 (Go Edition)

Tecno today revealed a brand-new entry-level mobile phone, calledSpark Go 2020 As obvious from its name, the mobile phone runs Android 10 (Go Edition) with HiOS 6.2 on top.

The Tecno Spark Go 2020 is powered by the Helio A20 SoC that’s coupled with 2GB RAM. The mobile phone has 32GB of storage onboard however it likewise includes a devoted slot for a microSD card, which enables storage growth by approximately 256GB.

The Android Go- running mobile phone is developed around a 6.52″ 20:9 HD+ display with waterdrop notch for the 8MP front-facing electronic camera. Around the back is a 13MP main shooter that’s signed up with by a depth sensing unit.

The back of the phone is likewise house to a finger print reader, and sustaining the whole bundle is a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Tecno Spark Go 2020 is priced at INR6,499 ($ 90/EUR75) and will go on sale in India from September 7 throughFlipkart It will have 2 color alternatives – Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue.







Tecno Spark Go 2020 in Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue colors