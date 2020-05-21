Tecno Spark 5 Launched With ‘Dot-In’ Display, Quad-Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 5 smartphone was launched by the corporate on Thursday. Tecno says that is the primary cellphone within the section with a 13-megapixel AI quad rear digital camera setup and a 6.6-inch “Dot-in” show. Tecno has additionally made preparations for supply of the cellphone exterior of e-commerce platforms, to assist guarantee social distancing. The firm has introduced a doorstep supply service for its new smartphone by way of greater than 35,000 retailers throughout India.

Tecno Spark 5 value, availability

The Tecno Spark 5 is offered for Rs. 7,999. The cellphone might be out there for buy on Amazon beginning Friday, May 22. Buyers may also have the ability to buy it by means of offline retailers beginning May 25. It is offered in Ice Jadeite and Spark Orange colors. The firm is providing 1-time display screen substitute and 1-month prolonged guarantee (12+1 month) on the Spark 5. To avail doorstep supply, you possibly can click here.

Tecno Spark 5 specs

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 5 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ Dot-in Display with 1,600 x 720 pixels decision and 20:9 side ratio. The smartphone runs HiOS 6.1 primarily based on Android 10 and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC clocked at as much as 2GHz. The processor is paired with 2GB RAM of and 32GB of inner storage.

It encompasses a quad rear digital camera setup. It includes of a 13-megapixel (f/1.8) major digital camera, a 2-megapixel sensor for bokeh mode, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and an AI shooter. The rear digital camera contains options like macro, bokeh impact, auto scene detection, AI HDR, AR Mode. There is a quad-LED flash as properly. On the entrance, you get an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) digital camera with twin LED flash. You can use options like AI Beauty, AR mode, and Portrait mode.

The Tecno Spark 5 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery for lengthy battery life. You can develop the storage on the cellphone as much as 256GB through the use of a microSD card. For connectivity, there may be twin 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802 ac, and Bluetooth 5.0. Sensors on the cellphone embody accelerometer, ambient gentle sensor, proximity sensor, a fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock.