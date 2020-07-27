TECHTOO WiFi Antenna Dual Band 2.4GHz – 5.8GHz with RP-SMA Connector Magnetic Base for Wireless Network Router – USB Adapter – PCI PCIe Cards – Signal Booster – Access Point – Wireless Range Extender



Note:

This Magnetic Base wireless antenna with RP-SMA connector (Thread inside WITHOUT Pin).

It only match RP-SMA Jack connector (Thread outside WITH Pin)

DO NOT Support FOSCAM IP Camera (Connector type: Thread outside WITHOUT Pin)

Connect ALL the Antenna port on your device with the NEW TECHTOO 6dBi Magnetic Base Antenna, when your old Device Have More Than One Antenna port.

TECHTOO dual band 6dBi 2.4/5.8GHz Omni Antenna with RP-SMA Connector Can Increase The Range of Your Wireless Router/Access Point or Client.

Off the shelf equipment typically has a 2.0 dBi antenna. This antenna will increase your signal strength and therefore range.

The Rugged Polycarbonate Body Makes Them Suitable For Use In a Wide Variety Of Applications, Including Office LAN Environments

Factory Floors, Remote Telemetry And Other Environments.

The RP-SMA Connector Has Threads on The Inside And a Center Socket. The Tilt And Swivel Feature Allows The Antenna To Be Positioned At Practically Any Angle.

This Screw-on, Swivel Mount RP-SMA FEMALE Connector It Compatible With Many Wireless Communications Systems Including: Dlink, GRE America, Linksys WET11, Maxtech, Netgear, Proxim, Siemens, SmartBridges, Waveaccess, Zcom, Netgate Wireless-Redy M1n1wall, RouterStation PRO Products And All USB Adapters With Screw on/off Antennas ,Such As The ALFA And EnGenius USB products.

Increases the range of your wireless device

Simply replace current wireless antenna to increase signal strength

Gold Plated RP-SMA Connector( Screw-On Swivel ) with Magnetic Base

2 x 6dBi RP-SMA FEMALE (No Pole Inside Connector) Antenna for 2.4GHz/5.8GHz For 802.11 B/G/N/AC Frequency

Extend Wireless Range to Dead Spot