On Friday, the well-known Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade passed away from cancer. He was not even 24.

As a final farewell to his admirers, his family issued an emotional farewell video on his behalf. He tweeted the video with his 10 million followers with the description “so long geeks.” He is “the most fantastic child anyone could dream for,” according to Technoblade’s father. The YouTuber claimed in the most recent video released on the site controlled by Google: “Hello everyone, this is Technoblade.

I am dead if you are seeing this.” He also expressed his gratitude to all of his fans for continuing to support his writing throughout the years. Because those were the best years of his life, the YouTuber stated, “I think I would want to be Technoblade again on every single one of my additional 100 lifetimes.”

Technoblade’s Family Shared His Message With His 10 Million Followers

The US online celebrity garnered considerable recognition for his Minecraft live streaming. Additionally, he uploaded several videos of himself playing the sandbox game. The YouTuber informed his followers of his cancer diagnosis in 2021. He had made light of the fact that his chemotherapy arc would “be wonderful for material” in the video. No one took the news as badly as my health insurance company, who has been distraught for weeks, he had said. Technoblade later revealed that his true name is Alex in his final video.

Additionally, he expressed regret for the amount of stuff he had sold during the previous year while acknowledging that this had allowed his brothers to attend college. The Internet celebrity, who until recently kept his name a secret, is only vaguely known. His digital signature featured an image of a crowned pig. Alex’s father claimed in an interview with The Verge that he did not believe his son had covered all of his points.

“But I believe he understood the essentials. After doing that, he was done. After that, he survived for another around eight hours “The father of Technoblade claimed. A part of every sale of Technoblade’s goods, according to a statement from his family, will be donated to the Sarcoma Foundation of America.