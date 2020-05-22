Technician team mull Coronation Cup tilt at Newmarket | Racing News

Technician may drop again in journey for the Coronation Cup at Newmarket, with the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot his big-race goal.

The four-year-old rounded off final time period with a Group One victory within the Prix Royal-Oak, having beforehand bagged the Prix Chaudenay and Geoffrey Freer Stakes in his 10 begins in 2019.

Trainer Martyn Meade has set his sights on Ascot, which is scheduled to kick off on June 16, however may first swap the gray colt again to a mile and a half for the Coronation Cup, which is pencilled in to be run on June 5, ought to racing resume as hoped on June 1.

The Sagaro Stakes – a standard Gold Cup trial – has been rearranged for Newcastle on June 6, however Meade shouldn’t be eager on shouldering a Group One penalty on the all-weather.

He mentioned: “The Sagaro is at Newcastle, that is a Group Three so he must carry a little bit of weight there and I’m not so certain in regards to the all-weather, as Mastercraftsman’s (progeny) do not have an excellent file on the floor.

“There is the Coronation Cup over a mile and a half – we may have a go at that.

“The Gold Cup is his main target, so it would be nice to get a prep run in before that.”

Technician has proven his finest type on straightforward floor and Meade shall be aware of situations for his runner.

He mentioned: “We know he is a lot better with a little bit of minimize within the floor. We have been hoping we would get a bit softer floor within the spring, however now it seems like we’re heading straight into summer time floor.

“It’s not that he would not go on faster floor, he simply would not present his finest on it. He disillusioned within the St Leger on quick floor at Doncaster.

“He’s currently in very good form and we’re hoping for a good season with him.”

The British Horseracing Authority is at the moment planning in direction of a restart subsequent month, topic to Government approval, and having lately printed an preliminary eight days of the programme, Meade is now formulating his plans.

He added: “It’s been fairly irritating and it is exhausting to maintain everybody motivated (throughout the shutdown) when every single day is identical.

“You do not wish to do an excessive amount of with the horses, however you need them able to go when racing does begin.

“We’re just really starting to look at plans now as we have a programme and it seems we might be moving towards a restart soon.”