tech21 Studio Colour for AirPods Pro Plant-Based Case with Germ Fighting Antimicrobial Properties and 8 ft. Drop Proteection with Carabiner – Bolt from The Blue



Price: $24.99

Even the smallest of tech needs shielding from unsightly scratches and those gut-wrenching drops. Get both, alongside our new secret formula that fights microbes and keeps your AirPods looking like new.

Built-in, Permanent Antimicrobial Protection: Our BioShied reduces microbes by up to 99. 99% and help keep your case hygienically clean. Our antimicrobial ingredients are actually built into the case itself, offering long-lasting hygiene. Unlike other self-cleaning phone cases with just a thin antimicrobial coating, our method is here to stay and won’t wear off over time

Fast-Acting Hygiene: The formula unique to tech21 will get to work within just 15 minutes of coming into contact with microbes, ridding up to 99.99% in just 24 hours. This means that you’ll get to start each day with a phone as clean as the day you opened the box

32% Plant-Based: Get the same great protection from more sustainable materials.

Made to Fit Apple AirPods Pro