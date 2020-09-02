Tech stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs at open By Reuters

©Reuters The front exterior of the of the NYSE is seen in New York
(Reuters) – Technology stocks pressed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs at the open on Wednesday, while the Dow inched closer to its pre-pandemic peak as information revealed a moderate increase in U.S. personal payrolls last month.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.11 points, or 0.49%, at 3,543.76 and the acquired 107.60 points, or 0.90%, to 12,047.26 at the opening bell.
The increased 91.13 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 28,736.79.
