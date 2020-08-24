Tech rally has further to run, J.P. Morgan says By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A J.P. Morgan logo design is seen in New York City



SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The massive rally in tech stocks has further to run, according to experts at financial investment bank J.P. Morgan, who advise remaining invested throughout the sector for its development capacity.

Stocks throughout the market, from hardware to software application, have actually outshined the marketplace by miles this year as the COVID-19 crisis speeds up dependence on the web for commerce.

“In contrast to the dot-com bubble, the current rally has been supported by strong earnings delivery,” J.P. Morgan’s equity strategists stated in a note on Monday, stating they are sticking to an “overweight” suggestion on the sector.

“In addition to resilient earnings growth, tech has healthy balance sheets and strong cash flow generation, again in contrast to the 2000 episode.”

The MSCI World Information Technology index () is up 27% this year compared to a 1.5% increase in worldwide stocks ().