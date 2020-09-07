Tech Mahindra to build multiple blockchain solutions on Amazon’s blockchain

The Indian IT giant Tech Mahindra is planning to build and deploy an array of blockchain solutions on Amazon Managed Blockchain in the next 12 to 18 months.

According to a report by The Economic Times on Sept. 7, the technology giant has collaborated with Amazon Web Services and other organizations to deliver its blockchain solution to its customers worldwide.

Tech Mahindra, the subsidiary of the Indian conglomerate, Mahindra Group, will work on blockchain solutions for the aviation, telecom and healthcare sectors while also pursuing projects for its banking and financial services, retail, manufacturing, and oil and gas customers.

Their primary focus is to disrupt the supply chain across these industries to “facilitate business continuity” even during the times of a global pandemic.

The company plans to use blockchain to help the aviation industry track and trace “kits” throughout the delivery process. They will also build solutions that help hardware vendors in the telecom industry gain better visibility in the supply chain.

The healthcare industry will be able to use Tech Mahindra’s blockchain solution to track and identify counterfeit medical products including personal protective equipment kits, face masks, and sanitizers.

Tech Mahindra recently launched a blockchain-based digital contracts and rights platform built on top of IBM’s blockchain to help artists from the media and entertainment industry track their revenue, royalty payments and digital rights.

As Cointelegraph previously reported, the IT giant also started an accelerator program along with the government of the southern Indian state Telangana to promote blockchain innovation in the state.