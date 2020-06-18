Tech giants, including Apple, Amazon, cheer Supreme Court’s DACA ruling

Cook, who recently announced a $100 million commitment towards ending racial injustice and inequality, includes a working relationship with Trump on certain issues, such as for instance tax reform, something Apple employees have lauded.

APPLE’S TIM COOK SAYS COMPANY NEED TO DO MORE TO COMBAT RACISM

However, both have been at odds over certain dilemmas, chief one of them, immigration reform.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also tweeted his sentiments, noting that your decision, which was split up 5-4, was a “victory for us all.”

Like Cook, Pichai also recently announced a series of actions towards ending racial injustice and inequality, including a “$175 million + economic opportunity package to support Black business owners, startup founders, job seekers and developers.”

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos didn’t specifically tweet about the decision, but the company’s official Twitter account applauded the move.

“Amazon applauds the Supreme Court’s decision to protect DACA,” the company wrote on the platform. “DREAMers are critical to America’s family & economy, & we are grateful for those who’ve helped us create & innovate. We’ll continue to push for laws that honor their contributions & allow a path to citizenship.”

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday from the Trump administration’s effort to finish the Obama-era program that offers legal protections to young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

The court ruled that the administration’s decision to rescind the DACA program violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), which sets out rulemaking procedures for federal agencies.

In a 5-4 decision, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the liberal members to author the opinion, the court said the Department of Homeland Security’s move to eradicate the program was done in a “arbitrary and capricious” manner although they did not rule on the merits of the program it self.

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies. ‘The wisdom’ of those decisions ‘is none of our concern,'” Roberts wrote in his opinion. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action.”

In Thursday’s opinion, Roberts wrote that after the administration rescinded DACA it “failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance” — referring to the non-enforcement of immigration laws to remove people that have DACA protection — as well as the impact the decision could have on DACA recipients that have relied on the program.

“That dual failure raises doubts about whether the agency appreciated the scope of its discretion or exercised that discretion in a reasonable manner,” Roberts wrote, noting that the administration might have scrapped the huge benefits provided by DACA while keeping the non-enforcement policy, but rather eliminated the whole thing without even giving grounds for ceasing non-enforcement.

“The appropriate recourse is therefore to remand to DHS so that it may consider the problem anew.”

“Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?,” President Trump tweeted, in response to your decision.

“As President of the United States, I am asking for a legal solution on DACA, not a political one, consistent with the rule of law. The Supreme Court is not willing to give us one, so now we have to start this process all over again,” he added, in a subsequent tweet.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and Bill Mears contributed to this story.