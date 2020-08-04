Tech cold war comes to India: Silicon Valley takes on Alibaba and Tencent

Just days after 20 Indian soldiers were eliminated in a harsh clash with Chinese soldiers on the Himalayan border in June, a group of food shipment chauffeurs in the eastern city of Kolkata discovered a method to reveal their outrage.

In front of a banner revealing photos of the killed soldiers, the chauffeurs burnt the red uniforms utilized by Zomato, the Chinese- backed food shipment start-up they worked for. “Indian army soldiers have been killed, but Zomato loves China,” they shouted as flames swallowed up the business’s logo designs.

The demonstration exhibited the method which a burst of nationalist anger that followed the border clash has actually been directed at the billions of dollars of Chinese financial investment into India’s tech sector.

The displeasure is jeopardising the position that China’s tech groups have actually quickly developed in India’s growing start-up scene and has actually unlocked for United States tech business and funds to take on their Chinese competitors– consisting of Facebook, Google andAmazon As China stumbles, Silicon Valley has actually smelled blood.

The competitors in between United States and Chinese tech …