Tech CEO Found Decapitated & Dismembered In NYC Apartment

A brilliant, benevolent tech CEO has been murdered in the most brutal way imaginable.

According to reports, Fahim Saleh (pictured above) — a venture capitalist and CEO of Gokada, a transportation company headquartered in Nigeria — was found beheaded and dismembered in his luxury Manhattan condo on Tuesday afternoon. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Surveillance video from Monday shows the 33-year-old being followed into his apartment elevator around 1:40 p.m. by a man wearing a suit, gloves, hat, and mask and carrying a briefcase. After the elevator arrived at the seventh floor, which opened right into the mogul’s apartment, Saleh immediately fell — apparently due to an attack.

When family members were unable to reach him, Saleh’s sister dropped by his condo building on the Lower East Side. She called the police after discovering his body, which had been decapitated.

The NYPD told the New York Times that detectives first found the techie’s torso and an electric saw nearby; the saw was still plugged in. After a quick search, they found Saleh’s head and limbs in different parts of the condo. Detectives said that several large plastic bags were found in the apartment, suggesting that someone had tried to clean up evidence at the scene.

Law enforcement sources also told ABC News that the suspected killer was not seen leaving on the surveillance footage, causing authorities to believe that Saleh’s sister may have interrupted the act of dismembering. The sources say there’s a second way out of the apartment through a service entrance.

Police have yet to determine a motive behind the attack. However, investigators are looking at Saleh’s finances for a possible motive, especially his dealings with Gokada — which has faced financial setbacks and recently laid off most of its staff.

The motorcycle ride-sharing and delivery company took to Twitter to pay tribute to its slain CEO, writing:

“We are deeply saddened to inform you about the sudden and tragic loss of our founder and CEO, Fahim Saleh. Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us. Our hearts go out to his friends, family and all those feeling the pain and heartbreak we are currently experiencing, here at Gokada. All updates and changes will be communicated with you, as it unfolds. Forever in our hearts.”

Meanwhile, his family released a heartbreaking statement of their own, writing:

“The headlines talk about a crime we still cannot fathom. Fahim is more than what you are reading. He is so much more. His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone who was a part of his world on a journey and he made sure never to leave anyone behind. Fahim found success at an early age and built on it year after year, while remaining grounded and committed to helping others. No matter what he did, he did it while thinking of the greater good and his family. His parents and his sisters were his light and he was theirs. There are no words or actions to provide any of us comfort except the capture of the person who exhibited nothing short of evil upon our loved one.”

So devastating. Hopefully we get answers soon.