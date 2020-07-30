Tech bosses face claims of ‘harmful’ power – Armenian News

The heads of some of the world’s most significant tech business have actually appeared prior to Washington legislators to protect their companies versus claims they abuse their power to quash rivals.

Amazon employer Jeff Bezos stated the world “needs large” companies, while the heads of Facebook, Apple and Google argued their business had actually stimulated development, BBC News reports.

The look comes as legislators think about harder policy and competitors probes are under method.

Some critics desire the companies separated.

Democrats pushed the tech titans on competitors problems, while Republicans were more worried about how they handled details and whether they were marginalising conservative views.