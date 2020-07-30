Tech antitrust hearing: news, updates, and documents from House Judiciary

On July 29 th, the House Judiciary’s antitrust subcommittee held a hearing with 4 of the greatest figures in tech: Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Google’s SundarPichai But while the CEOs’ statements got the majority of the attention, the subcommittee likewise released a gold mine of internal documents from the business, offering an unanticipated check out the internal operations of a few of the biggest and most deceptive business worldwide.

Some of those documents have actually entered into developing the antitrust case for breaking these business up– or a minimum of greatly controling them. But others just provide a glance into how the world’s biggest tech business run, revealing internal differences and unrelenting pressure to prosper.