Tearful Zoe Saldana Says She Never Should Have Tried To Play Nina Simone

This apology has actually been a very long time coming.

Zoe Saldana has actually dealt with criticism for her option to play Nina Simone given that she was very first cast in the function, back in2012 The movie wasn’t launched till 2016, and although she had her protectors, even Simone’s estate had actually roughly condemned the casting.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star is Afro-Latinx, and she used dark makeup and prosthetics to play the much darker singing legend, something numerous thought about racially insensitive.

Related: Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly ‘Crushed’ By Show Scandal

On Monday, Zoe talked with Pose executive manufacturer Steven Canals throughout an Instagram Live for her media platform Bese In an extensive discussion that covered numerous subjects around race and identity, Canals asked Saldana how she felt about that option today.

The 42- year-old admitted: