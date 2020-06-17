Tearful Officer ‘Karen’ Goes Viral After McDonald’s Breakfast Sandwich Breakdown!

A second video from a Georgia fast food restaurant has gone viral this week.

Following the tragic death of Rayshard Brooks at the hands of cops in Atlanta, people of the web have hardly any sympathy for a police crying over her McDonald’s breakfast sandwich.

Related: Body Cam Footage Moments Before Rayshard Brooks’ Shooting Revealed

Dubbed “Officer Karen” and “Stacey McMuffin” by Twitter users, one policewoman launched right into a sobbing saga waiting for her breakfast sandwich over her fear perhaps not being able to view it being made.

Holding back tears, she said:

“I said ‘don’t bother with the food because right now I’m too nervous to take it.’ It doesn’t matter how many hours I’ve been up. It doesn’t matter what I’ve done for anyone. Right now I’m too nervous to take a meal from McDonald’s because I can’t see it being made. I don’t know what’s going on with people nowadays, but please, just give us a break. Please just give us a break. I don’t know how much more I can take. I have been in this for 15 years and I have never ever had such anxiety about waiting for McDonald’s drive-thru food. So please just have a heart and if you see an officer just tell them ‘thank you.’ Because I don’t hear ‘thank you’ enough anymore.”

Watch the video on your own (below):

McMuffin is trending because this woman had a full melt down about being forced to wait for her order. Officers collapsing into self-pity because they’re mildly inconvenienced… while a great deal of Americans fear because of their lives once they see them coming. pic.twitter.com/u9pguLWYFE — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 17, 2020

And online critics have THOUGHTS, some serious and some hilarious:

“And to think, this officer Karen falling apart over a McMuffin is in possession of a firearm….” “The cops who killed Breonna Taylor have still not yet been charged. Meanwhile, Officer Karen is having a meltdown over a McMuffin.” “Officer Karen, who feels persecuted having to wait for a McMuffin, also is part of a group that gets qualified immunity and gets to say she was afraid for her life if she shoots an unarmed black man. She’s afraid for her life in the drive thru line. See a problem here?” “I can’t believe Officer Karen had to wait for an egg McMuffin. I’ve never had to wait at McDonald for food and they never screw up orders. Must be just be for police.” “You see ‘Officer Karen’ trending and you’re like, ‘What could this be about?’ Then you start to see the tape as well as your heart just breaks right into a million pieces.

Imagine never knowing if your McMuffin is going to get back. Imagine managing that fear”

This uses three NYPD officers claimed they ingested bleach, thinking their milkshakes at a Manhattan Shake Shack location were poisoned. It was determined that there clearly was “no criminality” done by any employees at the location.

Anything to include, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below) in the comments!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & McDonald’s Canada/YouTube.]