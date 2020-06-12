Tearful mourners gathered for funeral of Ellie Price allegedly murdered by Ricardo Barbaro

Tearful mourners have gathered to remember a mum who was simply allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

Ellie Price was farewelled at a funeral near Hobart on Friday following the 26-year-old was allegedly killed by Ricardo Barbaro.

Ms Price had been making plans to maneuver back to Tasmania when she was allegedly killed on May 4 at her south Melbourne home.

Following a national manhunt, Mr Ricardo Barbaro was charged with her murder.

On Friday, Ms Price’s devastated mother, Tracey Gangell, gave a eulogy at the touching service.

‘Ellie was always outgoing, bubbly, funny, and silly sometimes. Ellie enjoyed life and was desperate to try all it had to offer,’ Ms Gangell said.

‘At 17-years-old, Ellie moved to Melbourne. She had grown right into a young woman possessing honesty, charm, and independence.’

Ms Price includes a four-year-old son called Mostafa.

‘Her son meant the world to Ellie, and she would dedicate her life to function as best mum she might be,’ Ms Gangell said.

Ms Gangell described finding a Mother’s Day card in her daughter’s house which she said particularly touched her.

The card said: ‘Thanks mummy for helping me care for Mostafa and being the very best mum on earth you are an angel love you always, Ellie.’

Speaking to tv crews away from service Ms Gangell said that Ellie had ‘made an impact on everyone she knew’.

‘Even when she used to walk in an area, everyone would stop and appearance and her. She’d just light up an area,’ Ms Gangell said.

‘At Ellie’s viewing last week I held her hand. I pressed it to my face and kissed her for ab muscles last time. I wish once again I possibly could feel her arms wrapped around me and saying, ‘Mummy, I enjoy you’,’ she said.

Ms Price’s human anatomy was flown to Tasmania after her cousin Rebecca Lehner raised more than $6,000 via a GoFundMe page to pay for the repatriation.

Ms Lehner said Ellie was living in Melbourne but her heart was with her friends and family in Tasmania.

Barbaro, 33, was arrested inside the penthouse of a female he had only met after police stormed the property in Sydney’s inner west on May 14 after a 10-day manhunt.

According to court papers Calabrian mafia-linked Barbao fled Melbourne sometime between April 29 and May 4, police alleged in court papers.

Following his arrest Ms Gangell said: ‘I am relieved. The police have done a fantastic job. I am hoping justice prevails.’

Barbaro will face court again in September.

