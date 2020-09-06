Tear Gas Is More Dangerous Than Most Realise And Should Be Banned, Experts Argue

The laws that govern the use of tear gas are downright illogical, argue human rights advocates.

The very same “riot control agents” recently deployed against citizens in Hong Kong, the United States, Chile, Turkey, Nepal, Greece, France, India, Lebanon and South Africa (not to mention many more) have been banned from international warfare under the Chemical Weapons Convention for decades.

A new report from researchers at the University of Toronto argues it’s high time we amend the rules – particularly as the use of tear gas could contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

These dangerous and indiscriminate gases have been abused by law enforcement for far too long, the researchers argue, and the only way to ensure citizens their freedom of speech and assembly is to put a stop to their use completely.

“While international guidance governing the use of tear gas exists, these soft law instruments have shown to be largely ineffective in constraining misuse of tear gas or in protecting fundamental rights,” says Maija Fiorante, an international human rights researcher.

“Under international law, any use of force by law-enforcement authorities must abide by the principles of necessity and proportionality, but tear gas is hardly ever used in accordance with such principles.”

The sale and trade of tear gas…