If tear gas is banned on the battlefield, why then can law enforcement use tear gas on civilians at home? Here’s things to know.

First off, it’s crucial that you understand what exactly tear gas is.

Tear gas, generally known as a riot control agent, is a chemical compound that can render people temporarily not able to function by irritating the eyes, nose, mouth, lungs and skin, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The two most frequent riot get a grip on agents are chloroacetophenone (CN) and chlorobenzylidenemalononitrile (CS), the CDC says.

Despite its name, tear gas actually comes in a powdery solid form. The agents CN and CS are deployed as tear gas once the pressurized powder is mixed into a liquid formulation that is then released to the air as droplets or particles.

Tear gas can cause excessive tearing, burning or blurred vision, as well as a runny nose or even a burning sensation inside the nose, according to the CDC. It can also cause difficulty swallowing, chest tightness, coughing, shortness of breath and a sense of choking.

Someone who has been confronted with tear gas will usually experience its effects for about 15 to 30 minutes when they have been taken from the source and cleaned off, the CDC says. Those who are confronted with riot get a grip on agents at close proximity or in a closed space can experience long-term effects, such as for instance blindness, glaucoma or respiratory failure.

How its use is legal

A several years after the end of World War I, world leaders convened in Switzerland and agreed to prohibit “the use in war of asphyxiating, poisonous or other gases, and of all analogous liquids, materials or devices” in addition to “the use of bacteriological methods of warfare,” based on the Geneva Protocol of 1925

The agreement banned the use of chemical and biological weapons in warfare, though it did not specify what gases exactly were outlawed.

The US didn’t ratify the agreement until 1975, under President Gerald Ford. When it did, it reserved the right to use riot get a grip on agents to manage “rioting prisoners of war,” among other exceptions.

In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly finalized the Chemical Weapons Convention , which banned the development, production, stockpiling and use of chemical weapons and required countries to destroy the chemical weapons and production facilities it possessed.

Included in the agreement was also a ban on riot get a grip on agents in warfare. Such agents were defined as “any chemical not listed in a Schedule, which can produce rapidly in humans sensory irritation or disabling physical effects which disappear within a short time following termination of exposure.”

The Chemical Weapons Convention went in to effect in 1997. But notably, the agreement included an exception allowing police force to use riot get a grip on agents for “domestic riot control purposes.”

In recent years, tear gas has been used to quell civil unrest, not just in US cities, but in Hong Kong, Cairo and Rio de Janeiro.