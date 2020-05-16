‘Tear gas’ flavors at Hong Kong ice cream shop – Armenian News

Tear gasoline is among the many new flavors at a Hong Kong ice cream shop.

The major ingredient is black peppercorns, a reminder of the pungent, peppery rounds fired by police on the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese metropolis throughout months of demonstrations final yr, The Associated Press stories.

“It tastes like tear gas. It feels difficult to breathe at first, and it’s really pungent and irritating. It makes me want to drink a lot of water immediately,” stated buyer Anita Wong, who skilled tear gasoline at a protest. “I think it’s a flashback that reminds me of how painful I felt in the movement, and that I shouldn’t forget.”

The taste is an indication of assist for the professional-democracy motion, which is in search of to regain its momentum in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the shop’s proprietor stated. He spoke on situation of anonymity to keep away from repercussions from the pro-Beijing authorities.