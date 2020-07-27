TEAMGROUP Micro SDHC UHS-I 16GB 5-Pack Memory Card with Adapter TUSDH16GUHS59



TEAMGROUP Micro SDHC UHS-I CARD

-Supports for UHS-I ultra high-speed bus interface

-Enough to satisfy the high-speed access requirement of smartphones, tablets and vehicle recorders

-Lifetime warranty



Specifications

Write Protect: No

Capacity: 16GB

Weight: 1g

Dimensions: 15.0(L) x 11.0(W) x 1.0(H) mm

Working Voltage: 2.7 ~ 3.6V

Operation Temperature: 0℃ ~ 70℃

Storage Temperature: -40℃ ~ 85℃

Data Transfer Rate R/W: up to 80/20 MB/s (128 GB)

R/W: up to 80/15 MB/s (16GB~64 GB)[2]

Operating System:

-exFAT format

-Supports only products with the microSDXC logo or slots complying with microSDXC memory cards.

-Supports only products with SDXC logo or slots complying with SDXC memory cards. (adaptor required)

Warranty: Lifetime warranty



PRECAUTIONS

[1] 1GB=1,000,000,000 Bytes. In OS system, it would be displayed as 1,000,000,000 Bytes/1024/1024/1024 = 0.93GB

[2] Transmission speed will vary according to different hardware / software conditions, therefore the data can only used for basic reference.

NOTES

We reserve the right to modify product specifications without prior notice.

The format for optimal usage might be different based on the devices. To ensure the proper work of the card, please do the formatting before applying to the device.

