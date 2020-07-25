Teamgee Electric Scooter for Adults with 10” Air Filled Tires,350W Brushless Motor Up to 18.6MPH & 18Miles Long-Range Battery Foldable Ultra-Lightweight Scooters for Commute and Travel



Price: $346.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 22:42:38 UTC – Details)

Product Description

RND F16-Scooter



Battery:36V 7.8AH

Power Requirement:100-240V,50-60HZ

Brake:Rear Disk+e-Brake

Accelerator:Foot Accelerator Pedal

Teamgee F16 Kick Scooter



The Teamgee Electric Scooter is the best scooter for daily commuting or simply to ride for fun. It is designed and focused on providing safe and stable form of travel made up of durable materials that provide superior performance.

Open Size:42*16*46″(107*41*117cm)

Folding Size:42*16*15.7″(107*41*40cm)

350W Brushless Motor

10″ Inflatable Tires

11-18 Miles Range,MAX 18.6MPH

Weight 28.6 lbs,Weight Load220Lbs

10 ” Pneumatic Tires



F16 equipped with 10″ large pneumatic tires,perfect size of commuting and act as a shock absorb as you cruise through bumpy city streets.

Wide Foot Platform



This electric scooter leverages a widened platform and anti-slippery design,increasing contact friction in rider safety.

Folding Frame



The F16 Frame folds down and locks for easy storage making it a perfect commuting scooter.

Ultra-BrightLight



Ride safely at night and navigate clearly in low-light conditions with an ultra-bright LED headlight lights up and rear reflectors.

350W Brushless Motor

Several high-capacity lithium batteries deliver up to 18 miles of travel on a single FULL charge under specific conditions.

Easy to Fold

The electric scooter can be quickly folded. After folding,it can be carried one-handedly,making it a perfect commute companion.

Perfect Gift

Double brake, Foot accelerate pedal control, Reinforced frame and Large air tires,perfect gift for your friends or family.

🛴[350W MOTOR] Teamgee F16 electric scooter equiped with 350W brushless motor,which propels the e-scooter to a max speed of 18.6MPH and a max travel range of 18miles under specific conditions.(Please note that the actual mileage may vary depending on the weights, speeds and terrains.)

🛴[Foldable & Portable] The newest design of the folding system allows you to fold your e-scooters just 1-step.Weight just 28.6lbs,portable and easy to carry.Making it a perfect commuting scooter.

🛴[10″ Pneumatic Tires] Assembled with 10” pneumatic tires,anti-flat and has good shock absorption.Letting a max load of 220 lbs.

🛴[Uinque Accelerate & Braking System] F16 electric scooters have 3 gears speed modes,pedal acceleration design easy to use.On the left of the handelbar, a hand brake makes it completely stop.

🛴[Quality Assurance]Teamgee is designed to be the most sturdy and powerful electric scooter,180-day warranty for our adults scooters, purchase without worries.