18.05.2022: թ:․, Yes!. As part of its curriculum support strategy, Team Telecom Armenia is partnering with the annual Koreez Online School Competition to become a technology partner.

Koreez is a subject online competition, which can be attended by students in grades 5-12 of all schools in Armenia, regardless of their school progress. By participating in Koreez, each student gets the opportunity to test all the knowledge accumulated in the school year, compete with friends, pass the questionnaire specially created for his age group, participate in the Armenian educational “Oscar”, raise the prestige of his school in the educational world, receive valuable prizes.



“The events of recent years have made obvious the irreplaceable role of telecom in the field of education. I am glad that step by step online classes and competitions are gaining a firm foothold in the Armenian education system, giving students in public schools the same opportunities, regardless of where they live. “This initiative is in line with our strategic plans for both education and providing high-speed Internet access in the regions,” said Hayk Yesayan, General Director of Team Telecom Armenia, talking about cooperation.

According to the author of the project Suren Aloyan, “The great goal of Koreez is to encourage the desire of every student to be educated, to discover talents, how to honor teachers and to make everyone’s educational life more memorable, interesting and entertaining. “Our heroes of tomorrow are educated people.”

This year, the winners of Koreez will be awarded by Team Telecom Armenia.