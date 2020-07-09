Team sports will start returning from Saturday with cricket first – but car shares to the match and post-game clubhouse drinks remain off-limits.

Sports governing bodies must submit ‘detailed safety plans’ before returning this summer, in rules presented by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Supporters can attend matches in small groups and must socially distance, with different house holds allowed to participate in training and fixtures.

In each sport’s action plan, it really is required to set out how it will operate, its mitigation measures and any necessary adjustments.

New instructions issued today include players and spectators walking or cycling to the match if possible, minimising their utilization of public transport and car-sharing with people from different households.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston, above, said ‘stringent measures’ are increasingly being put in place

Club toilets will soon be open before, during and for around 30 minutes after the match, with thorough cleaning measures, and clubhouse bars will soon be reopened in line with government assistance with hospitality, with groups limited to six people.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has already submitted its proposals, allowing the recreational sport to reunite.

The measures are provisional and will be suspended if there is an area or national virus outbreak.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: ‘This is fantastic news for the millions of people who miss playing sport with their friends and teammates.

‘This guidance sets out how community sport can be done safely, so many more sports can get going again.

‘Sports Governing Bodies are now actually putting stringent measures in position so that the huge numbers of people that play, officiate and volunteer will keep safe while enjoying most of the benefits that grassroots sport brings.’