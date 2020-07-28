Team Sonic Racing – PlayStation 4



Price: $34.71

(as of Jul 28,2020 04:54:55 UTC – Details)



Team Sonic Racing combines the best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing as you face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing. Race together and work together as a team by sharing power-ups and speed boosts. Take control of your racing style – choose from 3 distinct character types and unlock game changing vehicle customization options to suit your racing style. Speed up. Gear up – team racing at Sonic speed!

Team Racing – Race as a team, win as a team. Use various team moves to assist your teammates, knock out opponents and unleash your Team Ultimate.

Wisps – 14 spectacular offensive and defensive items to help overcome rival teams and get ahead!

Adventure Mode – unique story experience where players are introduced to basic game features and characters.

Various Characters and Classes – 15 playable characters from across the Sonic Universe and 3 distinct character types including Speed, Technique, and Power classes.