Team of the week: Semi Radradra joins All Blacks and centurion Jimmy Gopperth | Rugby Union News

There were some standout performances from both hemispheres as the Premiership and Super Rugby AU hotted up.
Once again there was an exhibition of attacking rugby in New Zealand during a high-scoring thriller between the North and South, where a number of All Blacks impressed.
15. Jordie Barrett (South)
Barrett shaded a brilliant battle with Damian McKenzie in Wellington as the two All Blacks full-backs went head to head.
While McKenzie was electric on the counter-attack, Barrett kicked intelligently and showcased his strength by holding off Sevu Reece to touch down in the corner. He also put in some big tackles, including one on Hurricanes team-mate Ardie Savea.
14. Will Jordan (South)