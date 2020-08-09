Team may have NFL’s youngest defense in 10 years

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 09: Kawann Short #99 and colleague Shaq Green-Thompson #54 of the Carolina Panthers respond after a sack versus the Dallas Cowboys in the 2nd quarter throughout their video game at Bank of America Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, NorthCarolina (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers are on track to have an exceptionally youngdefense

After going a miserable 5-11 last season, the Carolina Panthers are seeking to restore with their brand name brand-new head coach Matt Rhule, who was tapped to change Ron Rivera after he was fired throughout the season after beginning 5-7.

The Panthers have a long roadway ahead of them, particularly on the protective side of the ball where they were definitely abysmal. By completion of last season, Carolina ranked 31 st in the NFL in points enabled per video game with 29.4. And their run defense ranked 29th in the league, giving up an average of 143.5 yards on the ground per game.

Enter Rhule who was drawn far from Baylor where he finished a huge turn-around, turning them into a team that went 11 -1 in last years’ routine season, after going 1-11 in Rhule’s very first year in charge.

On top of being entrusted with turning the offense around with a brand-new quarterback under center in Teddy Bridgewater, Rhule will likewise have his hands complete attempting to win …