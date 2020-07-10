Team GB gymnasts Becky and Ellie Downie describe ‘environment of fear’ in the sport | Olympics News





Becky (L) and Ellie Downie competed for Team GB at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016

World Championship medallists Becky and Ellie Downie have described fighting

through “an environment of fear and mental abuse” as the crisis in British

gymnastics reaches the top of the sport.

In a statement, the sisters, that are both current members of the GB squad, described how “abusive behaviour was so ingrained in our daily lives, that it became completely normalised”.

Their intervention comes hours after it emerged that yet another member of the Rio 2016 Olympic team lodged a complaint that included allegations concerning bullying and threatening behaviour by coaching staff.

The Downie sisters both won medals at last year’s World Championships in Stuttgart and are often regarded as Team GB’s most readily useful female gymnastics medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics.

Former Team GB gymnast Danusia Francis claims there has to be a top-down change of culture from British Gymnastics

Reflecting on the early activities in the sport, someone said: “We undoubtedly didn’t realize how inappropriate it was from the moment. It’s obtained years and years to comprehend and be prepared for it.

“While precise experiences clearly vary, both of us recognise the environment of fear and mental misuse those just before us have got described therefore bravely.

“For too long, the health and well-being of young girls has been of secondary importance to a dated, cruel, and – we’d argue – often ineffective culture within women’s gymnastics training.”

Becky Downie described exactly how she was “trained to the point of physical breakdown” about many situations in the girl career, including: “Only in recent years I’ve understood properly the mental impact that’s had upon me.”

She added: “As recently since 2018, and given I had been by this stage a very mature athlete, I actually attempted to talk up in a national camping about what I actually considered had been an unsafe method to my personal teaching.

The British Athletes Commission offers written in order to British Gymnastics and BRITISH Sport inquiring to be portion of persistent review directly into allegations of a lifestyle of fear and misuse within the sport

“I had been shot lower, called ‘mentally weak’, and told the injury discomfort levels I had been experiencing have been in me.

“Just twelve times later, from the European Championships, our ankle stopped working yet again; a primary consequence of the hazardous training I actually [had] experimented with bring up not more than a fortnight previously.”

Team GB sprinter Dina Asher-Smith offers offered the girl support in order to the Downie sisters

Team GB sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, portion of the women’s 4x100m relay group that earned bronze from the 2016 Olympics, presented her assistance to the Downie siblings.

“So brave of you to speak out, it’ll help so many that think this is normal,” she messaged.

“So sorry you both had to endure this + the trauma this would have caused.”

Becky and Ellie Downie’s candid assertion came about the exact same day that will British Gymnastics launched persistent review directly into allegations of abuse in the sport.