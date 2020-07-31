Teachers union head accuses DeVos, CDC chief Redfield of ‘playing fast and loose’ with school reopenings

“I want these kids back in school,” he stated. “I want it done smartly, but I think we have to be honest that the public health and interest of the students in the nation right now is to get a quality education and face-to-face learning. We need to get on with it.”

A day previously, DeVos reacted to the possibility that some teachers unions would stage “safety strikes” in locations with a high occurrence of coroanvirus, informing “The Daily Briefing” that “parents and children can’t be held captive to other fears or agendas.”

“It’s hard to know whose interest they are championing,” Weingarten informed host Dana Perino in reaction. “Let me be truly clear … the American Federation of Teachers put the very first plan in April, when there was absolutely nothing stated by Secretary DeVos about school resuming, and we stated truly plainly, and have each and every single day, ‘We understand our kids require to be in school structures. We require to make it safe.’

“And there are ways of doing it,” she included. “You need to decrease the neighborhood spread … you need to have the security guardrails, consisting of screening, masks, physical distancing, cleansing and ventilation and you need to have the ability to spend for that … Where’s your strategy, Betsy? Where’s the cash for us to able to it?

“Ultimately, they have failed to be forthcoming,” Weingarten concluded. “People in localities all across America are trying to do it … so ultimately, help us instead of threatening us.”

“At completion of the day, this has to do with making certain that we can take a look at moms and dads and take a look at our members and take a look at kids and state we have actually done whatever to make it safe, and honestly, I am stunned by an individual like Betsy Devos who would really inform you and others a lie about kids.

“Today, we heard that young children, in a study that the federal government is doing, that young children can actually be carriers of the virus. So let’s actually try to integrate and harmonize getting our kids back to school as opposed to doing remote, but doing it safely and having the resourcs to do it. That’s what teachers want.”