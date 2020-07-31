Teachers and students shouldn’t be Covid-19 experiments in the fall (Opinion)

Now, I see her isolated childhood sliding by in slow motion; the days endless, the pandemic a lengthy tunnel we can not yet see out of. You’d think I’d be part of the rallying cry to open the schools, but I’m not.

In a perfect world, opening schools is what every one wants, sure. But this is simply not an ideal world and it surely won’t be in several weeks’ time. Considering in-person instruction as cases continue steadily to climb is unfathomable.

In early July, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced an executive order that required enforcement of a mandate that people wear masks if they are in public starting July 13. Two weeks before the enforcement order, my teenager resumed drivers ed, where his instructor didn’t wear a mask at all while that he taught. By the end of the week of instruction, none of the students did either. I’ve seen on a small scale how fruitless personal protective equipment efforts can be in a classroom and I’m deeply worried about the impacts to teachers, young ones and the greater community if schools reopen in the fall.

When this all began in March, districts around the country scrambled to make sure that students had the things they needed to succeed at home. The day after schools closed, my kid’s district had meals offered by satellite locations for students who use them. They obtained Chromebooks for students who did not have computers in the home, and over the summer they collaborated with the public library and other local funders to offer hotspots to families without access to the internet.

Necessities like access to food, technology and internet were essentials for remote instruction in the spring. As cases continued to rise in to the summer, preparation for the start of the school year should have been focused on allowing for safe remote learning to be the primary vehicle for education. What kind of equitable, robust on line learning systems, community support networks, and childcare options could have been meaningfully coordinated if remote learning weren’t considered a contingency plan?

While my family’s income has been less reliable since the pandemic began, we are privileged in the sense that my partner and I both work at home. We have the power to abruptly adjust our work schedules and split up our time to support our kids’ at-home learning.

Not everyone has that ability, though. Pushing decisions about how and where school will begin until weeks before the start of the school year, like many districts in Michigan have inked, will leave many families at a loss for what to do about childcare and for some, continued lost income. Families need time to plan what learning in the fall will appear like.

The irony of the situation can be seen in the school board meetings and parent input sessions that I’m invited to attend. They’re held remotely because no-one would want to pack a large number of people right into a room together as Covid-19 cases continue steadily to rise. Unless we’re discussing students in a class room, that is. Somehow, for the good of the economy, we’re all anticipated to walk this delicate tightrope, where maintaining health and safety looks one way for the entire population and another for students and teachers.

People won’t wear masks during a 30-minute shopping excursion. Is this really a battle we are expectant of teachers and staff to interact in on buses and narrow hallways and classrooms? These are unfair burdens to put on school staff. My family hasn’t come out of quarantine even though our state has “opened up” and we surely won’t take action in the fall. Isolation is harmful to kids, yes. But, at this time, I’m a lot more worried about complications from a lethal virus. So are teachers , who are begging districts to pursue remote-only learning in the fall.

According to Gov. Whitmer, Michigan is on a trajectory to move back once again to Phase 3 if cases continue to increase, which would expel even the possibility that schools could reopen. Remote learning isn’t going to be just an alternative or Plan B, it’ll likely again be the only viable option for some places in the country — or even by August, then right after. Cases are climbing and we have not even hit the second wave yet.

If remote learning in the fall will be much better than what some called “crisis schooling” in the spring, districts need to put every remaining ounce of energy in to making sure that teachers are create with the resources and tech support that they need. They must work to determine optimal workflows so that families can be organized and prepared for every single day without sorting through dozens of emails and establishing complicated spreadsheets to manage their kids’ time. And if districts have not yet made internet access and computers offered to students that require them, that should be prioritized. If schools need to delay their start time to get these things in order, they need to.

Even though I’m grieving my very own kids’ isolation and seclusion, no matter what my district chooses to do, my children will continue to learn remotely when school begins. There are no perfect solutions for parents at this time, but there is certainly only one solution for schools: stay closed until the virus is contained or until there exists a vaccine.